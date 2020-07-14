EdgyTim - Denin Limouris walking on at Iowa

Denin Limouris has made his college decision. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound TE/FB from Illinois is headed to the University of Iowa where he will be a preferred walk-on for the Hawkeyes next year.

"With this decision, it was definitely tough, but after really sitting down with my parents and meeting virtually with the coaches a few times it was really a no-brainer," Limouris told HawkeyeReport.com. "I love the culture and tradition at Iowa and they also really have a plan for me, which made me really feel wanted."

"I also considered walking on at Michigan or playing at a lower level Division I school, but after a lot of thinking I decided that Iowa was the best fit for me," Limouris said.