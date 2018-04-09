Wilmette (IL) Loyola Academy junior outside linebacker/defensive end prospect Armoni Dixon (6-foot-3, 218 pounds) spent this spring break relaxing while also taking in a few college visits. Dixon discusses his recent visits to Iowa State and Syracuse in this latest recruiting update.

"I had a good spring break and we head back to school tomorrow (Monday)," Dixon said. "I had a chance to go visit Iowa State on Friday and then I went to visit Syracuse on Saturday."

Dixon recapped his impressions from his spring break visits.

"I went to visit Iowa State on Friday and it was pretty fun. I was able to meet with the Iowa State defensive line coach Eli Rasheed and we had a really good talk. I also had a chance to talk with head coach Matt Campbell and we also had a great talk. I was able to watch a spring practice along with getting to see the facilities. I also liked the campus at Iowa State and everything was nice. It was good to see the coaches working with the players in practice and see how well they work together. The Iowa State coaches said that they want to see me at a camp this summer and that they will be back in school to see me this spring."

Dixon then took in Syracuse the next day.

"I turned around and flew out of Chicago to Syracuse for a visit. It was also my first visit to Syracuse and Syracuse was very welcoming. I was able to see the facilities at Syracuse but didn't get to see a lot of the campus. Syracuse is a really big school and they also have some impressive facilities. I also had time to talk with defensive ends coach (Steve Stanard) and we had a good discussion. .Syracuse also asked me to stay in touch and that they also want to see me at a camp this summer."

Dixon is also hoping to get out and make more college visits soon.

"I still want to get out to visit some of the Mid American Conference schools like Western Michigan, Toledo, Ball State and NIU over the next few weeks."

Armoni Dixon has scholarship offers from Ball State, Kent State, Miami of Ohio, NIU, Syracuse, Toledo and Western Michigan.

