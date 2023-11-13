Batavia (Ill.) two star ranked senior defensive linemen recruit Jordan Buckley (6-foot-4, 240 pounds) had a chance of heart and on Sunday called up the coaches from Ball State and decommitted from the Cardinals, then later gave Western Michigan University his verbal commitment. .Buckley discusses his decision to flip his decision from Ball State and Western Michigan in this recruiting update.

"One of the big reasons I switch up my commitment was the chance to play again with my brother (WMU RB Jalen Buckley)" Buckley said. "It's a pretty special thing to play on the same team with your brother and WMU just makes sense to me on so many levels."

Buckley pointes towards some additional reasons why he decided to give Western Michigan his commitment.

"I just have always felt more comfortable and more at home at Western Michigan than any other school. I definitely have gotten to know the coaches at WMU much better and I already have a good relationship with a lot of the coaches at WMU already. WMU was always in contact with me and they said after I committed that they would not stop recruiting me. The week after I made my official visit to Ball State in the summer I added an offer from Western Michigan and they have been recruiting me ever since that point. I'll make an official visit to Western Michigan sometime in December. Western Michigan recruited me as a defensive end recruit but they also said they want to see how big I get and that I could also move inside down the line. I'm fine playing either position in college."

Buckley is also thrilled to have his recruiting behind him, especially with the IHSA semifinal round awaiting him and the Batavia Bulldogs on Saturday.

"My family is excited for me and so is my brother. I'm just very grateful for all of these good things. I'm happy and still a little bit nervous about everything since it's such a big decision. The coaches at Ball State were very professional when I told them my decision. That was a very hard call to make and the Ball State coaches made it east for me which aI appreciate."

Jordan Buckley is verbally committed to Western Michigan.

