Crete (Ill.) Monee senior defensive end recruit Deion Harry (6-foot-5, 245 pounds) has seen a nice boost in his overall recruiting stock this summer. Harry, who is holding a half dozen scholarship offers sop far this summer checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news here.

"The summer has been going really well for me," Harry said. "I have some nice scholarship offers now and we are also in the middle of our team camp. We just had a 7on7 today (Wednesday) and everyone is working hard and is excited for the season."

Harry recapped his latest recruiting news.

"I was able to camp at the North Central College satellite camp and I also went out to Michigan State for a camp. I thought that I had good camp showings at both camps and I've been in touch with several coaches after those camps. Western Michigan has been in contact with me since the college camps along with Purdue, Rutgers, Minnesota, Iowa and Iowa State plus Michigan State. All, of those coaches said they want to see some of my early season video and they also want me to stay in touch with them this summer and fall."

So what's next for Harry this summer?

"I'm done with the college camps. I want to get out and make some college visits but a lot of my offers are from schools that are pretty far from home so it's not as easy as just getting in the car and driving a few hours away. I'm looking at making some possible official visits once the season starts, but as long as they don't interfere with my team's schedule."

Harry, who only in-state offer so far comes from Southern Illinois is more than willing to travel away from home for college.

"I mean I would love to stay closer to home for college, but God also has a plan and if that means traveling far away from home to go to college I'm definitely open to it. I think about that a lot and it would be pretty exciting to get out and discover some new places across the country."

So does Harry have any thoughts on which schools might get an official visit?

"I'm definitely going to make an official visit to Oregon State along with New Mexico."

Also don't look for Harry to make a college decision anytime soon.

"I still need to see some of the schools who have offered me already so I'm not in any hurry to make a decision just yet."

Deion harry has scholarship offers from Oregon State, New Mexico, Eastern Kentucky, North Dakota, SIU and Stephen F. Austin

