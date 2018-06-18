Chicago (IL) Brother Rice junior defensive end recruit Justin Jefferson (5-foot-11, 225 pounds) has been a standout on the college camp circuit this summer. Jefferson was able to add his first scholarship offer on Saturday after yet another strong camp performance at Northern Illinois University. Jefferson discusses adding his first offer and more in this update.

"It was really exciting to pick up my first offer from NIU," Jefferson said. "I just wasn't expecting to add an offer from NIU during the camp to be honest."

Jefferson discusses his thoughts on adding his first offer from NIU.

"I know a lot about Northern Illinois University actually. My cousin (Nabal Jefferson) played for NIU and I was able to see a lot of his games when he played, I actually saw head coach Rod Carey's first game as NIU head coach. It's great that I can ask my cousin about the school and the football program. NIU is also a winning program and it's just exciting to have an offer from them."

Jefferson has been extremely active on the college camp circuit so far this summer.

"I've camped so far at Lindenwood, North Central College, Sound Mind Sound Body at Grand Valley State, Ohio State, Purdue, Illinois and now NIU camps. All of the camps went well for me and I've gotten some good feedback for a lot of the college coaches. I still have one more camp left in July at Eastern Illinois. The feedback from the college coaches is that they really like my motor and my first step and quickness. Schools like Illinois, Cincinnati and a few others have shown the most interest in me and they all said they want to see my first few games on video."

Jefferson is also excited for his upcoming junior season.

"We've ben back in team camp since last week. Everything is going pretty well and I'm excited about my team this summer."

Justin Jefferson has a scholarship offer from NIU.