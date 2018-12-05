Downers Grove (Ill.) South junior defensive end prospect Shawn Lee (6-foot-3, 270 pounds) had a strong 2018 junior season and has begun to catch increased recruiting attention this early winter. Lee checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and more in this update.

"After the football season ended I went straight into track practices," Lee said. "I've also been just lifting and running and working out pretty much every day."

Lee filled us in on his latest football recruiting news.

"Recruiting wise things have really picked up. Coaches are starting to come into school and they have been texting me more. Illinois sends me mail and I talk with Coach Byrd quite a bit. Coach (Zach) Colvin from Toledo also talks to me a lot. Minnesota said they will be in school sometime soon. West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky have also stopped into school and they both said that they want to build a relationship with me."

Lee also filled us in on what needs to improve in his overall game this off season.

"I feel like I just need to stay in great shape as I get bigger and I also need to maintain my speed along with using my hips more at the point of attack."

Does lee have any upcoming college visit plans?

"I don't have any visit plans right now. Maybe some over Christmas break and before track season really gets going."