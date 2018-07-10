LaGrange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy senior defensive linemen prospect Nathan Lugo (6-foot-3, 252 pounds) is one of the better remaining uncommitted defensive linemen in the State of Illinois Class of 2019 this summer. Lugo checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news here.

"Our team camp has been phenomenal so far this summer," Lugo said. "We've been on a break and I've been just staying busy working out and also looking forward to getting back out to a few college camps."

Lugo recapped his summer camp travels along with previewed what's ahead.

"I've been able to camp this summer at North Central College, Northwestern and also Illinois State. I was at Illinois State last week and that camp went really well and the coaches said they want me to remain in touch with them this summer and they've been showing a lot of love. I'm planning to camp this week at Dartmouth and Holy Cross and I'm also going to visit Sacred Heart. All three schools have been very interested and I've never seen them in person before so I'm excited to get out to see them this week."

Lugo is also not in any hurry for now to make a college decision.

"My main focus from here on out is on my team and on our upcoming season. After this week I'm just going to focus on my team and having a great season. I just want to focus on my game and see how things play out this season."

Also to say that Lugo is excited about this Nazareth Academy team would be an understatement.

"The summer team camp has been pretty amazing so far. I feel very strongly about this upcoming team and this season. Everyone is coming together and everyone is also very excited for the season."

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today