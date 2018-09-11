LaGrange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy senior defensive linemen recruit Nathan Lugo (6-foot-3, 252 pounds) and the Road Runners are on a roll so far this season. Lugo checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news along with filling us in on his senior season in the latest recruiting update.

"My recruiting is still open," Lugo said. "My main focus now is our team and my senior season so I haven't spent too much time on recruiting."

So who hasn't been in touch with Lugo so far this month?

"The only two schools that I'm staying in touch with are the coaches from Dartmouth and Cornell. I'm in the process of going through academic reviews at both schools so I'm waiting to hear back from them. I'm sure that I'll end up taking an official visit after the season but that's the only visit plans I have for now."

Lugo filled us in on his senior season so far as the Road Runners are state ranked and undefeated (3-0) so far.

"The season has been going really, really well. We've come on strong and the momentum is really building now. I would say that this team has always been a year away and now that year is here. We have a really strong senior class and we aren't that young team anymore. We have experience and talent and we've also had some younger guys like JJ (QB JJ McCarthy) and Tyler (Morris) who have really stepped up and fit in well. We have great team chemistry and it's been an exciting season so far."

So how has Lugo's game changed this season compared to a year ago?

"I'm playing much more physical this year and my overall skill set has really expanded. I can drop back and play linebacker or rush end while also playing inside. I also just focus in on doing my job the best way I can on every down and I go harder on every down compared to last year."

