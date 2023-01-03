Iowa defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness announced on social media on Tuesday afternoon that he was declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Van Ness, a 6'5", 275-pound sophomore from Barrington, Illinois, is in his first year of eligibility for the draft having come from the 2020 recruiting class. He is still just 21 years old, and his hybrid of interior and edge skills as well as a physique that earned him the nickname "Hercules" among teammates, make him a prime NFL prospect.

Van Ness, named a second-team All-Big Ten defensive lineman by both the coaches and media in 2022, is expected to be the 17th Iowa defensive lineman drafted in the Kirk Ferentz era. He also has a real shot to be Ferentz's 12th first-round draft pick, which likely made his decision a bit of a foregone conclusion.