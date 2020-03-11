Gurnee (Ill.) Warren Township junior defensive end recruit Tommy Matheson (6-foot-4, 250 pounds) was able to hit the road hard over the past few months and was able to make a recent East Coast swing which included several schools. One of those school (Cornell) decided to extend him his first scholarship and offered him a scholarship. Matheson talks about adding his first offer from Colgate, recaps his latest visits and more here.

"It was exciting to add my first offer from Cornell," Matheson said. "I was able to visit Cornell a few weeks ago when I went to visit several East Coast schools and I'm really happy and excited to have my first offer from Cornell."

Matheson discussed his visit impressions and offer from Cornell.

"I really enjoyed my visit to Cornell and I also enjoyed getting to talk with the coaches at Cornell including my recruiting coach Sean Cascarano. Coach Cascarano grew up in Chicagoland and knows the area really well. When we visited Cornell they had a light dusting of snow and it was just a beautiful setting surrounded by the mountains. Cornell has a great campus and offers a strong education. They are also a strong engineering school that's a pretty impressive program. Overall it's just great to have an offer from Cornell."

Matheson also was able to stop in and see several other schools this winter..

"I was able to get out to visit a lot of schools in a pretty short amount of time. Besides Cornell I also was able to visit Yale, Princeton, Lehigh, Harvard and also MIT. All of those coaches seem pretty interested in me and I enjoyed getting to see each school and learn more about them as well. I'm also planning to visit Miami of Ohio this coming weekend along with getting out to see Northern Illinois and also Central Michigan soon."

Matheson has also started to draw interest from a few recent schools.

"I have been in touch with North Dakota State and I also visited them back in February and that was a good visit along with St. Thomas in Minnesota. Rice has also started to follow me along with a few MAC schools."

Matheson in the meantime is gearing up for his upcoming Lacrosse season this spring.

"Lacrosse has been keeping me busy and we play our first game in two weeks. We are also taking a team spring break trip out to San Diego and playing several games out there and that should be a fun experience."

