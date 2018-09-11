Lake Forest (Ill) junior four star ranked defensive end Rylie Mills (6-foot-5, 265 pounds) was able to take in a recent Notre Dame win over Michigan. Mills, who has a few upcoming game day visits planned fills us in on his Notre Dame visit and more in this recruiting update.

"I ended up going to Notre Dame for the Michigan game," Mills said. "I've also been just focused on my team and our season. We got our first win last Friday against Mundelein and we have another big game this Friday at Lake Zurich."

Mills filled us in on his recent game day visit to Notre Dame.

"I had a really good time at the Notre Dame game against Michigan. I was able to have a good talk with Coach Mike Elston, head coach Brian Kelly and also some of the other administrators at Notre Dame. I really enjoyed this visit because I was able to get a better idea about the social life at Notre Dame. I was able to see more this visit like seeing the dorms and I just was able to see more around the campus and get a better feel for things away from the football program. I also really enjoyed just getting some time to hang out and get to know some of the other recruits and we all hit it off really well. It was great to be able to really relate to everyone and we all have a lot in common. Overall it was a good game at Notre Dame and it was just a fun overall atmosphere and also a good experience."

Mills also has a few more upcoming college game day visits planned.

"I'm planning to head up to Wisconsin this Saturday when they play BYU. I'm also planning to go to Ohio State when they play Minnesota on October 13th. Those are the only two visits I have planned for now."

So how has Mills game changed this year compared to a season ago?

"I would say that the biggest thing has been it seems like the game is slowing down a little bit compared to last season. I also have a much better understanding on my role and responsibilities in our defense this season. I'm also much bigger and stronger this season and that's also been a big difference compared to last season."

Rylie Mills has multiple scholarship offers.

