DL Murphy pledges to McKendree

Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard South senior defensive end recruit Connor Murphy (6-foot-3, 235 pounds) announced earlier this week that he was giving McKendree (D2) his verbal commitment. Murphy talks about his recruiting process and his decision in this latest update.

"I've been building up a strong bond with the coaches at McKendree for a while now," Murphy said. "We visited McKendree two weeks ago and I had a great visit along with my Mom and Dad. The team has really bought into the program and I just feel very comfortable and wanted at McKendree so I committed."

Murphy filled us in on a few key factors which led to his decision to commit to the McKendree Bearcats.

"McKendree has a really good program and they have a plan for me. The coaches see me as a culture driver and a leader and they expect me to be a difference maker and work my way up the depth charts and challenge to earn early playing time. I know that I'll be a good fit in the defense and they see me as more of a defensive tackle for now but they could also see moving me around as well. Overall, McKendree is a good fit for me both on the field and academically and I'm just excited to find a school to call home."

Murphy also looked at a handful of additional schools before committing to McKendree.

"I had a PWO from Eastern Illinois along with an offer from Roosevelt University (NAIA) and as few other schools like Air Force was showing a lot of interest. In the end it just felt like McKendree really wanted me more than any other school and they recruited me harder than any other school. Once we made the visit two weeks ago it all made sense to me and I found the best fit for me at McKendree."

Murphy is also thrilled to have his recruiting process completed.

"It's been an incredibly frustrating process on a lot of levels and I'm very happy and excited about my decision. You just had so much uncertainty during the recruiting process because of COVID, the transfer portal and everything else we had to face in this class. It made me do a real deep dive on schools and make sure that I'm going into a good situation both from a roster standpoint along with an academic standpoint."

Connor Murphy is verbally committed to McKendree University (D2).



