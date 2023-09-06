Naperville (Ill.) Central senior defensive end Maverick Ohle (6-foot-2, 225 pounds) decided to wrap up his recruiting process earlier this week and gave Ohio University his verbal commitment. Ohle, who accepted a Preferred Walk On roster spot offer from the Bobcats discusses his college decision here.

"The coaches at Ohio really wanted me to commit to them and join the football program," Ohle said. "But they had all of it's scholarship offers out already for the 2024 class and they made that very clear to me while they recruited me. The Ohio coaches feel I can be a great addition to the program. I'm betting on myself to turn that PWO into a full scholarship."

Ohle who is off to a strong start this season along with his Redhawks (2-0) teammates discussed why he decided to commit to the Ohio Bobcats.

"I made a recent game day visit to Ohio and it was a great experience. I've been talking with the coaches at Ohio for some time now and it was good to finally see them in person, see the school and just learn more about the football program and the school. Athens is just a really pretty area and they have a great campus and facilities at Ohio. Ohio is recruiting me as a defensive tackle for sure. They already have a starting defensive tackle (Rodney Matthews) who is also 6-foot-2 and they feel I can come in and hopefully have similar success.

So what other schools did Ohle consider before making his college choice?

"I looked pretty hard at schools like Illinois and also Illinois State and they both had some good things to offer. Ohio just really made me feel like they have a chance to succeed and take advantage of this opportunity. A lot of kids are going from preferred walk ons into scholarship players these days pretty quickly and that's my goal at Ohio."

So what was the hardest part of the recruiting process for Ohle?

"Just having patience. You can get frustrated a lot of days and seeing your peers getting offers from schools can be tough at times. I just kept working and put my head down and working. I was able to just keep working and make my opportunities. I would tell other kids to just keep working hard and good things will happen if you do things right. You have to control what you can control and just keep stacking up good days."

Maverick Ohle is verbally committed to Ohio University.

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today