Gurnee (Ill.) Warren Township senior defensive linemen recruit Zack Pelland (6-foot-4, 250 pounds) and the Blue Devils (6-1) are having a strong season. Pelland has also been looking harder at his college options this fall and discusses his latest recruiting news here.

"We lost our first game of the year (Barrington), but we've been playing great ever since that game," Pelland said. "Everyone is coming together now and we have another big game this week against Stevenson (6-1)."

Pelland also filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I'm down to a top three schools. I'm really focused on Colgate, Lafayette and South Dakota. I was able to go visit Lafayette for a game day visit and I'm heading to South Dakota this weekend and then Colgate in two weeks. I've been looking into each school more and more including getting a better idea on academics at each school. I really enjoyed my visit to Lafayette. It's a great school and they have a lot to offer and it was good to just see the school in person along with getting to talk with the coaches and some of the players. I came away with a much better idea about Lafayette and what they have to offer."

Look for Pelland to also make return visits to all three schools after the season.

"I'm going to make my two upcoming game day visits and then I'm going to make official visits to all three schools after the season."

Pelland also discussed how his game has improved and changed this season.

"I have definitely improved my pass rush skills and moves and I'm much more physical this season. I also just feel more confident in my overall game this year."

Zack Pelland has multiple scholarship offers.

