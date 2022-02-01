DL Slayton pledges to Idaho

Crete (Ill.) Monee senior defensive end recruit Xavier Slayton (6-foot-3, 225 pounds) made an official visit this past weekend and ended up committing to the University of Idaho and Slayton will sign with the Vandals this Wednesday on National Signing Day. Slayton fills us in on his college decision here.

"I made an official visit to Idaho over the weekend and I really liked it," Slayton said. "I'm just really happy and excited to sign on Wednesday with Idaho and start my college career."

Slayton discussed why he decided to pledge top the University of Idaho.

"I really wanted to see Idaho up close and in person before I could really make a decision on them, so I went on the official visit and it was just great. I really just liked the overall atmosphere at Idaho and they have a great program with a good overall environment. I was able to meet and really get to know the coaches and the players at Idaho on my visit. Idaho has a great new coaching staff and overall the defense will be a great fit for me. They are recruiting me as a rush defensive end for them and they are excited for me and feel I'll play well in the system. My player host was Kemari Bailey who's from the United Kingdom and he was a great host and just a really cool guy. We had a chance to just hang out and we went out to a few different dinners and just had a good time. Everyone was rally cool on the visit. I was able to see the campus and the facilities at Idaho and it's a program that is headed in the right direction."

So did Slayton consider any other schools before pledging to the Vandals?

"I looked hard at schools like Concordia St. Paul (D2) along with Murray State and also Akron. I did make an official visit to St. Paul and it was a really nice school and visit. I just felt that Idaho was just everything i was looking for in a college and is just a better fit for me overall."

Did the overall distance from home ever figure into Slayton's final college choice?

"Distance never really was a factor for me. It's always been about handing my business, going to play ball and getting my degree. It was always about finding a school that's the best fit for me and I found that in Idaho. Home is always just a flight away."

Xavier Slayton is verbally committed to Idaho.



