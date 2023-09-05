Crystal Lake (Ill.) Prairie Ridge junior defensive tackle prospect Gavin Tinch (6-foot-4, 305 pounds) has been a mainstay in the Wolves starting lineup since his freshman season. Tinch and the Wolves (2-0) have also been playing well so far this season and Tinch recaps his season so far along with latest recruiting news in this update.

"We've been playing pretty well so far but we also know we need to get a lot better," Tinch said. "I feel like I've been playing overall pretty well so far. Week 1 I made some big plays and last week I filled my role pretty well. I still have a lot of room to grow and get better but I like my start so far this season."

Tinch, who has also played on the Prairie Ridge offensive line in the past filled us in on his latest recruiting news this summer.

"Just last week I received game day invites from NIU, Miami of Ohio along with Eastern Illinois. I'm planning to go see all three schools this season, but it all depends on my schedule along with the team schedule. I camped last summer at Wisconsin, Iowa and NIU and the one day camps ended up being a good overall experience. I really learned a lot at all three camps but Wisconsin really stood out to me. I just got along great with the coaches and they really showed me a ton of new technique. I worked really hard at that camp and really enjoyed the experience."

Tinch is now a three year varsity starter for the Wolves and discusses how his game has transformed from his freshman year until now.

"The game just feels different this season. I'm just a much more confident player this season and our defense overall is just much more improved. The game definitely seems to be slowing down for me. It's been easier for me to make reads and I'm just anticipating things so much better this season. I went against some great players last season like Justin Scott at St Ignatius and it was a great learning lesson for me. I was able to go against a high level player who made me really work hard and raised my game."

So what part of his overall game did Tinch focus on improving for this season?

"I worked hard on improving my overall speed and hand fighting. .I worked out with a speed trainer along with just getting more experience with college camps and getting more prepared for playing at a higher level."

Does Tinch have a dream school?

"I would say Wisconsin would be my dream school. I've always been a fan and once I camped with them and was able to see the campus and the facilities just was really impressive. Wisconsin just seems like a great place to be."