Huntley (IL) junior defensive end prospect Brad Walker Jr. (6-foot-1, 260 pounds) has been dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic and looking forward towards his 2020 senior season in a few months. Walker Jr. checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and more here.

"It's starting to get pretty boring," Walker Jr. said regarding being stay in home state-wide order due to the Coronavirus pandemic. "I've been staying on top on my online classes and working out, but outside of that it's been a pretty boring deal so far."

Walker Jr. filled us in on his latest recruiting news this spring.

"I've been in touch with some coaches. I've been talking lately with several D2 schools like Quincy, Minnesota Duluth and Winona State. A lot of the bigger level schools like NIU and Illinois all planned to come see me in school this spring and watch my workouts but those have all been cancelled. I'm also not sure about college camps this summer because those could also be cancelled. I'm just hoping I can get a chance to show the coaches what I can do this summer. It's frustrating but I feel really bad for all of the seniors. I had my track season cancelled but at least I come back for one more season, but those seniors won't be able to have one last season in high school."

So does Walker Jr. miss school?

"I do miss school. I miss seeing my friends and my teammates and just getting to hang out with everyone. Online classes are fine but I miss having my teachers and not having them right there to ask them questions right away. Once all of this pandemic is cleared up the first thing I want to do is just call up all my friends and we are going and hanging out somewhere."

Walker Jr. who will be a three year varsity starter in 2020 is also excited for what he hopes will be his 2020 senior season this fall.

""I would expect us to do what we always do next season, and that is play fast and hard nosed defense and execute. We will be a younger team this season but we have some really talented kids coming up."