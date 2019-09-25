Huntley (IL) junior defensive end prospect Brad Walker Jr. (6-foot-1, 250 pounds) made a game day visit to Illinois this past weekend as the Fighting Illini hosted Nebraska. Walker Jr. recaps his Saturday impressions from Illinois along with his latest recruiting news here.

"I made a visit to Illinois on Saturday for the game against Nebraska" Walker Jr. said. "I''ve been staying in touch with the coaches at Illinois and it was exciting to get a chance to see a game at Illinois."

Walker Jr. took time to break down his impressions from Illinois.

"My visit to Illinois was great. They showed us the brand new indoor football facility which is brand new and they just have a lot of amazing things inside that facility. It was really impressive and they have a bowling alley inside along with a lot of features just for the players. I also was able to talk with some of the coaches at Illinois for a bit on Saturday. We talked about my season and how I've been playing so far this year. We watched the game at Illinois and Illinois has really good fan support. It was my first ever visit to Illinois and it was a fun game and experience. The only bad part of the day was that Illinois lost, otherwise I had a great visit to Illinois. "

Walker Jr. is also planning to get out to a few more college games last this fall.

"I'm looking at getting out to see games at NIU and also Iowa State. Both of those schools have been in contact with me and showing more and more interest in me. "

Walker Jr. is also excited for the remainder of his junior season as the Red Raiders are off to a strong start (3-1) after beating Class 6A state powers Prairie Ridge (3-1) and Cary Grove (3-1) in back to back weeks.

""Everyone on our team has worked really hard for this season. We have a lot of talent on the team this year and our coaches really had us prepared to defend the option game this year. We have a great group on defense and we all just play for each other and we all support each other."

So how has Walker Jr.'s game changed this year from a season ago?

"I just feel that I'm more mentally tough this season. I just feel like I was able to improve a lot of things in my overall game. I definitely have improved my overall game and I also improved my overall football knowledge. This year I''m really starting to see how it all fits together this season and seeing the bigger overall picture."

So does Walker Jr. have a dream school?

"I honestly don't have a dream school. I grew up as a little kid watching Michigan State because some of my friends and family liked them. I'm just pretty open when it comes to any schools and my recruiting."