LaGrange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy junior three tar ranked defensive tackle recruit CJ West (6-foot-3 285 pounds) recently decided to decommit from Minnesota and reopen his recruiting process. West discusses his decision and what's on his summer schedule here.

"It was just a personal decision that I felt I needed to make" West said when asked why he decided to decommit from Minnesota. "I really never had a chance to go and see what any other school had to offer."

West felt that he wanted to see different schools and have a better feel for other schools and those feeling led to reopening his recruiting process.

"I never want to have any sort of regrets. Not getting out to see other schools and getting to learn about those schools and programs started to become more and more important to me. It wasn't any easy decision for me at all but I feel good about it and I'm looking forward."

West has started to draw new recruiting attention this week.

"I've been in contact with the coaches from Texas, Michigan State, Iowa State and Illinois. A lot of the schools who originally recruited me all backed off after I committed so hopefully those schools will pick things back up with me this summer"

Look for West to also be very busy this summer.

"I'm definitely going to several college camps this summer. I'm going to the Lindenwood mega camp on June 1st. I'm also camping at North Central College camp on June 4th and 5th and then I'm camping at Texas on June 9th. I might also go to the Michigan Big Man camp this summer or I might just go up[ to Michigan to visit with JJ (McCarthy). I'm sure I'll also add a few more one day camps over the next week or two. Our team camp also begins on June 10th and I can't wait to get back with my team."

West also reflected on his upcoming senior season.

"It's crazy to think about that I'm going to be a senior now. Time has really been flying by and I went from being a freshman to getting recruiting and adding scholarship offers. It's an awesome feeling. I know we will be ready for the season. We bring back a lot of skills back this season and the line is getting it's act together. We are going back to state again this year."