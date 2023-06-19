Princeton (Ill.) senior defensive tackle recruit Benett Williams (6-foot-4, 275 pounds) has been an impressive mainstay this summer taking part in several major college camps. Williams, who is holding multiple Division 1 scholarship offers so far this summer breaks down his recent camp travels, scholarship offers and more in this latest recruiting update.

"The summer has been busy but I've also enjoyed the summer camps so far," Williams said. "I've been able to work with some great coaches along with just getting to know more coaches better. I've also been able to add more scholarship offers as well so it's been a good experience overall."

Williams took part in Saturday's Northwestern Showcase camp.

"I went to the Northwestern Showcase camp on Saturday and I felt I did really well at the camp. I also know I could have been better at a few different things so I'll just go back to work, take the coaching points and get better. I was able to win 3 out of 5 reps in one on ones and it was also great to get back to work in pads. It just felt good to be back in pads. The feedback from the college coaches has been good. They all want me to keep working on improving my hands and hips. They want me to just get looser. I've started working with Coach Saloman at Fist Football and I also go to JJ's in LaSalle Peru for training. I've definitely added more stretching into my workout along with working on my hips and adding more hip circuits into my workout."

Williams has now camped so far this summer at the North Central College mega camps, the Lindenwood mega camp, the Northwestern showcase along with individual camps at Illinois, Iowa and Wyoming. So have the camp been worth it so far?

"It's been a good experience and I've been able to meet and get to know and work with several coaches this summer. I've also been able to just keep working on my technique, learning new things and then helping get all of those lessons into my game."

So what's next for Williams this summer?

"I'm not sure right now about any other camps. The next step for me is to get out and visit some schools. I want to get a good feel on more of the schools who have offered me a scholarship. I don't have any official visits set just yet but it's something I'll consider, whether the visits end up as official or unofficial visits I'll definitely be checking out some schools. I'm hoping to have it all figured out this summer and I'm hoping to make a decision sometime in late July or early August."

So what is Williams looking for in a potential school when he makes an upcoming visit?

":The main thing for me is relationships. How well do I get along with the coaches at each school and how comfortable I feel with the staff. How do the coaches and the players get along, and also I want to learn more about the academics at each school."

Bennett Williams has scholarship offers from Indiana State, Grand Valley State (D2), Eastern Illinois, Southern Illinois, Western Illinois, Illinois State, Minnesota State (D2), Lindenwood, Columbia, Air Force and Army.