St. Charles (Ill.) East junior offensive center prospect Brock Donati (6-foot-3, 270 pounds) was one of several in state prospect who made a weekend visit to Southern Illinois University for the Salukis Junior Day event. Donati recaps his impressions from Carbondale and much more in this recruiting update.

"I went down to SIU for it's junior day on Sunday and I loved it," Donati said. "I've been able to make visits now to SIU, NIU and also UT Martin and I'm hoping to make more visits coming up soon."

Donati recapped his Sunday visit impressions from Southern Illinois University.

"SIU was pretty awesome. They have great facilities and everything is pretty new including it's stadium, weight room and locker rooms. The coaches at SIU are really good guys including offensive lien coach Trevor Olson. I had a really great talk with Coach Olson and SIU was one of the best junior days I've been to so far. Sunday was my first trip to SIU and just everything was impressive. I was also really impressed with things like the academic support center for athletes at SIU and the emphasis they place on academics and helping the players."

Donati also filled us in on his latest list of schools showing him recruiting interest so far this winter.

"Besides SIU, I've also been in touch with the coaches from NIU, UT Martin, South Dakota, North Dakota and North Dakota State plus Montana and UConn. A lot of those coaches made in school visits back in January and those coaches have also invited me to come out this spring and make visits."

Does Donati have more upcoming spring visits planned?

"I don't have anything set just yet but I'm looking to get out to visit North Dakota State and Montana sometime in March."

Donati has also been working hard to improve his overall game this winter.

"I just finished up my wrestling season so now my main focus is getting ready for football. I'm working on just improving my overall pass protection skills and technique. I'm also working on my footwork and just focusing more on playing offensive center. I'm always looking to improve my hands, feet and balance."

