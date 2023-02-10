Pinckeyville (Ill.) junior tight end/defense end recruit Karsen Konkel (6-foot-6, 220 pounds) was able to add his first Division 1 football scholarship offer earlier this week when nearby Southern Illinois University extended him an offer. Konkel, who is a non stop three sport athlete at Pinckeyville High School discusses adding his first offer from the SIU Salukis and more on this recruiting update.

"I had been staying in contact with the SIU coaches including Coach (Nick) Hill for a while now," Konkel said. "Ten a few weeks ago I was asked to call Coach hill and that's when he offered me a scholarship. SIU offered me a few weeks ago and I just didn't post the offer on social media for a few weeks because I've been pretty busy lately with school and basketball season."

So what does Konkel know about the SIU Salukis?

"I've been to a few different SIU football games over the years and it's a really good program. I like the style of football that they play and it's a winning program at SIU. SIU is recruiting me as a tight end and I'm comfortable playing on either side of the football. Some schools like me so far at tight end and others like me as more of a defensive end. I play both positions for my high school and my position in college is really no issue for me at all."

Konkel, who is now playing basketball this winter looked back on his 2022 junior season and broke down his strengths in his game along with what he needs to improve upon this off season.

"I play defense full time last season for the first time in a while and I felt good about how I played overall. I was able to make the adjustment to defense and I was able to get more and more comfortable each week. I'm working on improving just my overall game awareness and just getting bigger. stronger and faster. We don't throw the football a lot so I want to make sure I'm making the most of the passes that come my way next season."

Does Konkel have a dream school?

"My dream school is any school where I can play college football at the highest level. I would say Illinois is a school that I always watch on TV growing up."

Karsen Konkel has a scholarship offer from SIU.