New Lenox(Ill.) Lincoln-Way West junior defensive back recruit Billy Dozier III (6-foot-0, 175 pounds) was able to add his first offer recently from North Dakota. Dozier III discusses his thoughts on adding his first offer from the Fighting Hawks and much more in this latest recruiting update.

"I was able to add my first offer from North Dakota," Dozier III said. "I had been staying in touch with the North Dakota coaches but it was still a really nice surprise to add my first offer."

Dozier III gave us his initial impressions of North Dakota.

"I know that they have a good football program and that they will be moving to the Missouri Valley Conference in 2020. I've been in touch with the inside linebackers coach (Carl Reinholt) who's my recruiting coach at North Dakota a bit. North Dakota offers my major (accounting) and it's also a strong academic program. I'm planning to go visit North Dakota on June 19th and 20th and I'm really excited to add my first offer from them."

So who else has been showing recruiting interest in Dozier III this off season?

"I've been in contact with the coaches from Cincinnati, Miami of Ohio, NIU, Western Michigan, Bowling Green, Ball State and Yale along with some smaller level schools. I have been invited to visit several schools and I played basketball so I wasn't able to get out to see too many schools just yet. My dream school would be Ohio State. I just always have liked Ohio State and I always watched them when I was a little kid on TV."

So what has Dozier III working on to improve his game this off season?

"My number one focus has been on improving my speed along with improving my hands. I would say that a few of my strengths in my game includes my route running, my overall strength and I'm able to create space."

Billy Dozier III has a scholarship offer from North Dakota.