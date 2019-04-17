Normal (Ill.) Community junior defensive tackle prospect Brock Griffin (6-foot-4, 295 pounds) has been able to get out to visit some schools this spring along with remaining in contact with several schools. Griffin checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news here.

"I've been staying in touch with several coaches this spring," Griffin said. "I've also been able to get out to visit some schools this spring and overall my recruiting has been going pretty well."

Griffin recapped his latest recruiting suitors and where he's made some recent visits.

"I've been staying in contact a lot with the coaches from Western Illinois, South Dakota and also SIU and NIU. I've been able to go visit Illinois State, Western Illinois and also Southern Illinois. Illinois was in school back in January and I know that we are expecting to see a lot more college coaches back in school soon. The visits to ISU. WIU and SIU went well. I was able to get good feedback from the coaches at those schools and they all seem pretty interested in me. It was good to get out to see the team's in a spring practice and watch the coaches work with the players. All of those coaches have said they would be back in school soon and they want to watch one of my workouts. I know that we are expecting the coaches from South Dakota and Colgate soon."

Griffin is also eyeing this coming summer and his camp plans.

"I'm looking at hitting some of the Megacamps this summer and a lot of the college coaches I've been in touch with all plan to attend those camps. I'm set to attend the Lindenwood camp along with the Kansas City Megacamp. I'm sure I'll be adding more camps once the colleges start coming into school."

