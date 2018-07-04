LaGrange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy senior defensive tackle recruit Cameron Leach (6-foot-2, 280 pounds) had a very strong summer camp showing. Leach, who is also gearing up for his upcoming senior season recaps his summer travels and more in this recruiting update.

"We are on a break from our team camp this week," Leach said. "We report back on Monday and so far our team camp has been going really good. I wasn't expecting us to be so far along this fast already this summer."

Leach also wrapped up a very busy and productive summer college camp tour.

"I ended up camping at Lake Forest College, North Dakota State, Western Michigan, NIU, Northwestern and also North Central College. Overall I thought that the college camps went pretty well. The coaches at the school camps I attended all spent time with me and gave me some real good feedback. The coaches from North Dakota State, NIU and Western Michigan all want me to remain in contact with them. Western Michigan said that if any of it's offered kids back out that I'll be the next guy up for an offer. NIU and North Dakota State also have said I'm also on it's recruiting boards as well."

Leach, who has added three scholarship offers this summer (D2 Lindenwood/Missouri Western State and Quincy University) is not looking to make a college decision for now.

"I have three offers from good schools but for now I'm just going to see how my senior season goes before I make a college decision. I want to give some of the colleges time to see my early senior tape and make a better evaluation. I also just don't want to rush just to make a decision and I'd rather wait and take my time and also make some college visits."

So does Leach set any personal goals for his upcoming season?

"I want to get at least one sack in every game and make at least 3-4 tackles for loss per game. My goal is also to be an all conference player this season."

Leach also knows that getting back to a state title game this season won't be easy.

"Out first few games will be tough and then our conference games are always tough in the ESCC. We take on Luther North from Missouri then Lake Zurich so we need to be ready to go right away. I think after getting so close to winning a state title last year we are playing with a lot more motivation this summer."

