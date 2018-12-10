LaGrange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy senior defensive tackle recruit Cameron Leach (6-foot-2, 280 pounds) decided to end his recruiting process this weekend and gave the University of Indianapolis (D2) his verbal commitment. Leach recaps his college decision here.

"I made a visit this weekend to the University of Indianapolis and it went great," Leach said. "I really like the coaches at Indianapolis along with everything they have to offer so I decided to commit."

Leach, who was also drawing recruiting attention from several FCS and D2 programs this past fall broke down his decision to pledge to the Greyhounds.

"I was hearing a lot from schools like SIU, NIU and Fordham and Toledo also offered me a preferred walk on. Indianapolis always has been showing a lot of interest in me from early on and they just have a lot to offer. I really like the coaches at Indianapolis and they just promoted the old defensive coordinator (Chris Keevers) to head coach. I also met the new defensive coordinator and all of the coaches are younger guys and are really high energy and energetic. They have a strong football program along with offering a good education. I'm planning to major in business and economics and the business program at Indianapolis is strong. I also know defensive back Cameron Reems who played at Nazareth who's still playing at Indianapolis so it's good to have someone I can talk to already on the team."

Leach is thrilled to have his recruiting process completed.

"A lot of the other coaches wanted me to wait on making a decision until after the early signing period (December 19th). I just didn't want to keep waiting and let a big opportunity with Indy pass me by so I committed. I would say that thew worst part of the recruiting process is just trying to fins out what schools really think of you and it gets old just waiting on the coaches to make a decision."

Leach also had an easy answer when it comes to looking back at his recently completed high school playing career.

"Winning the state title is easily the best memory from playing high school football."

Cameron Leach is verbally committed to the University of Indianapolis.