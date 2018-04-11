LaGrange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy junior defensive tackle prospect Cameron Leach (6-foot-2, 280 pounds) made a recent visit to the University of Toledo. Leach recaps his impressions from the Home of the Rockets and more in this latest recruiting update.

"I had a chance to get out and make a visit to Toledo," Leach said. "The Toledo coaches had been staying in touch with me lately and invited me to come out and visit. "

Leach filled us in on his impressions after his first visit to Toledo.

"The visit to Toledo went pretty good. I went for a spring practice and not a Junior Day event so I was able to get a lot of one on one time with the Toledo coaches which was good. I had a chance to see a little bit of the campus at Toledo and everything seemed pretty nice. Toledo also has good facilities and it was also good to see the team in a practice. The team looked really good and they should have a great season."

Leach also has a personal connection to Toledo.

"I was able to watch (former Nazareth Academy DT) Devonte (Dunn) at practice then we got caught up after the practice. I know he loves it at Toledo and he's really excited about the school and the team."

Leach also received good feedback from the Rocket coaches.

"I had a chance to talk with several of the Toledo coaches including defensive line coach Brian George and his assistant coach Zach Colvin. The said that they liked my junior season video and my frame. They also want me to keep working on my pass rush moves and that we would continue to stay in touch and talk this spring."

Several schools still remain in contact with Leach this spring.

"I've stayed in touch with Toledo along with Fordham, Holy Cross, Western Michigan, Ball State, Iowa State, Miami of Ohio along with a lot of MAC schools. I know that a lot of those schools are planning to be back in school once the spring recruiting period begins according to my coaches at school."

