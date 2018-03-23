LaGrange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy junior defensive tackle prospect Cameron Leach (6-foot-2, 280 pounds) has been able to draw steady recruiting attention this winter and Leach is expecting several college coaches to make a stop into his school this coming spring evaluation period. Get to know Cameron Leach here.

"My recruiting has been going pretty well," Leach said. "I've been just lifting and working with EFT and getting ready for my upcoming senior season."

Leach recapped his latest recruiting news.

"I've been in touch with North Dakota State, Kent State, Western Michigan, Toledo, Miami of Ohio and Ball State. I've been able to visit Western Michigan, Miami of Ohio and Ball State and all three visits went pretty well. A lot of the schools have said that they are interested in me and that they will be in school during the spring evaluation period."

Leach also wants to make a few more spring visits.

"I don't have any dates set yet but I still want to get out to visit Toledo and Kent State. I have my spring break next week and I'm hoping to get out to see both schools soon."

So what has Leach been focused on to improve his game this off season?

"I've been working on improving my footwork and just getting better. I'm also working on cutting some weight and adding strength and more power."

So what will Leach bring to a college program that the coaches won't see in his video highlights?

"I first started playing at running back in 7th grade and I've worked with the running backs as a fullback and I still get used as a fullback. I have pretty good feet and I'm just a very disciplined player."

