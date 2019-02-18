LaGrange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy junior defensive tackle recruit CJ West (6-foot-3 285 pounds) was able to add his first two offer last week. West was able to add offers from both Western Michigan and in-state NIU and also made a weekend visit to NIU. West recaps his latest visit and recruiting news here.

"It feels great to add offers from both NIU and Western Michigan," West said. "I visited NIU on Saturday for a junior day and I had a really good visit. I'm heading to WMU tomorrow (Monday) for another visit."

West recapped his junior day visit on Saturday to nearby Northern Illinois University.

"I had a really good visit to NIU. I really enjoyed just getting to know the new coaches and learn more about the football program. I had been to NIU for games a few times including the state final games a few years ago but this was my first visit to NIU as a recruit. I came away really liking the new coaches at NIU. They just seem to get a long well and they have a great family vibe. I also liked the locker rooms and the training rooms plus the indoor facility. The NIU coaches are really excited for me and want me to stay in contact with them and go back soon for another visit."

West also started to see new recruiting attention after adding his first two offers last week.

"I started to get followed on Twitter by some new schools like Toledo and also Bowling Green plus Youngstown State."

West also filled us in on what part of his game he's working on to improve this off season.

"I'm definitely working hard to improve my overall speed and improve my leverage. I definitely wan to become more consistent staying lower on every play."

CJ West has scholarship offers from Northern Illinois and Western Michigan.