EdgyTim - Dwyer pledges to Illinois State

Lake Zurich (Ill.) senior safety recruit Jack Dwyer (6-foot-0, 190 pounds) added a scholarship offer from Illinois State going back to the summer before his junior season after an impressive camp performance. Dwyer tonight rewarded the Redbirds patience and gave ISU and head coach Brock Spack his verbal commitment.

"Illinois State offered me the summer before my junior season," Dwyer said. "I knew it was going to be Illinois State for me once I did more research on the school. I'm just very happy with my decision and so is my family."

Dwyer, who started at running back and saw limited time on defense as well last fall for the Bears discussed what stood out to him about the ISU Redbirds.

"I love the coaching staff at Illinois State. They have a very good group of coaches and they also offer a lot of stability starting with head coach Brock Spack. Illinois State is also close to home which is another positive and it's less than two and a half hours from here which is great. Illinois State is also a good sized school but not too overwhelming. They have an enrollment of around 23,000 student and it's just a great school and a great football program."

Yet what pushed Dwyer over the top in his decision was the overall academics offered at Illinois State.

"I love kids and I'm looking to go into Education. Illinois State top program is the Education program. The more research I did into the school I really became more and more impressed with them. Once I learned more about the academic side at ISU I was pretty much sold."

So did the COVID-19 pandemic play any sort of role in his early decision?

"I guess it (COVID-19) played a little bit of a role just from a timing standpoint, but I feel that even if I waited to make a decision I still would have ended up committing to Illinois State. I could have waited and maybe tried to earn more offers this summer at camps, but once the camps started to get shut down I knew it was time to lock things in with Illinois State."

Jack Dwyer is verbally committed to Illinois State.

