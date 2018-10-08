Just hours after an unofficial visit to Wisconsin this past weekend, Dylan Barrett added his name to the Badgers' 2020 recruiting class Monday.

"I always liked Wisconsin from even a young age, and when I got to visit there for the first time last winter I really liked it," Barrett told BadgerBlitz.com. "Then as I took more visits up there, I got to work with the coaches. Being around them and the team, that made it clear to me it was the choice. The visit Saturday was a very big step in making this decision."

Barrett, the nation’s No. 46 offensive tackle, is expected to be an interior lineman for the Badgers.

"Wisconsin also has a great tradition of developing offensive linemen and that was a big factor in my decision," Barrett said. "Just an awesome feeling to commit to Wisconsin. The coaches were pumped when I told them my decision."