News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-15 17:00:27 -0500') }} football Edit

Early offer helps Iowa State land DT Willis Singleton

Josh Helmholdt • Rivals.com
@JoshHelmholdt
Recruiting Analyst

Defensive tackle Willis Singleton Jr. accumulated 20 total scholarship offers, including six from Power Five programs. On Monday, the Gurnee (Ill.) Warren Township prospect announced a commitment t...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}