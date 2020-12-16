EdgyTim - Early Signing Day Breakdown

So how does the State of Illinois Class of 2021 rank overall? Despite 2020 being easily one of the strangest recruiting years ever seen, the State of Illinois overall lived up to it's lofty early expectations and will end up being one of the better overall classes we've had in many years. The overall Class of 2021 number of FBS level signee's will wind up in the 75-80 range by the end of the February 2021 signing period. Also impressive is the overall talent level especially at several positions which has generated a deep class reaching into the FCS/D2 level. The wealth from the State of Illinois Class of 2021 FBS level names is spread across the country pretty equally. Certainly a few Power 5 programs have inked a larger group of Land of Lincoln names yet names such as Arizona, Boston College, Syracuse and Louisville have been active in this class compared to previous years. This can also bee seen as a strong talent year for several Mid American Conference here in Illinois. In-state Northern Illinois is always strong here and is joined in this class by the likes of Western Michigan, Toledo, Ball State, Central Michigan and Bowling Green will all ink multiple names from the State of Illinois. The FCS level also has been active here. Illinois State cleaned in with 8 names expected to sign Letters of Intent while Eastern Illinois is also very active in this Class of 2021 and will also ink 9 names on Wednesday. Total number of FBS level names from the State of Illinois who have signed Letters of Intent? (Source Rivals.com database) 2021: 75*** early signing period projected numbers only 2020: 61 2019: 64 2018: 67 2017: 73 2016: 68 2015: 70 2014: 73 I'm projecting the Class of 2021 to wind up having 72-75 names total sign FBS level Letters of Intent by the end of the February recruiting period. I can also se a scenario where we could wind up seeing up to 80 names inking eventual FBS scholarship offers. EDGYTIM.com Class of 2021 Early Signing Day Top 50 Recruit Rankings EDGYTIM.com The List Class of 2021 commitment tracker



Will we have any Early Signing Day drama? Maybe. Some names listed on many various commitment listings will end up not signing a letter of intent today, and in many cases the issue is academics. Others will not sign for various other reasons so we will have a better idea during the day who indeed has signed and who had some sort of issue. Both Illinois and Arizona this past weekend fired head coaches and right now a handful of families have had some sleepless nights leading up to Wednesday. Illinois will be seeking a new head coach, but the early word is that Illinois is expected to honor it's early verbal commitments and allow those kids to sign a Letter of Intent. Arizona? Both Richmond Burton OT Luke Eckardt and Batavia ILB Mojo Weerts committed early and had offers from several schools and they both are also expected to be allowed to sign on Wednesday. Yet in this COVID impacted recruiting year, offers and available spots are even more at a premium than any year I can ever remember. Also what will happen with Sam Jackson? Jackson, a three star ranked quarterback from Naperville Central has had a roller coaster type of recruiting process so far and as of this writing is still open. Jackson early on verbally committed to Minnesota, then decommitted from the Gophers. Later on Jackson hoped back on board with Minnesota before again decommitting from the Gophers and pledged to Purdue. Last week, word came out that Jackson was no longer committed to the Boilermakers. The latest rumors involved Jackson having late interest from TCU, but as of now it's unclear where Jackson will wind up. Jackson is a very high level talent who was primed for an even bigger upcoming senior season under center for the Redhawks. With no IHSA fall football season, Jackson's recruiting process, especially playing at the quarterback position was negatively impacted.

So what about the FCS level and below? The Class of 2021 is has a chance to end up being a very strong group for the FCS level schools and I see several names who could have easily ended up at the FBS level schools. Currently I'm showing 48 names from the Class of 2021 already being verbally committed to FCS schools and a majority of those names are expected to sign Letters of Intent on Wednesday. The combined FBS/FCS number of signee's should number in the 120-130 range which is on target to end up being well above average over the past 8 signing classes from the State of Illinois. Both Illinois State (8) and Eastern Illinois (9) will have large early signing day list featuring multiple names from the State of Illinois.