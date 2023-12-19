Northwestern finally landed its quarterback for the Class of 2024 last Friday, when Ryan Boe committed to the Wildcats and head coach David Braun.

The all-state signal caller from Batavia (Ill.) was previously a North Dakota State commit. But he took an official visit to Northwestern the weekend of Dec. 8 and pulled the trigger five days later.

Normally, schools like to land a quarterback early, rather than later in the process. And Boe’s two-star ranking and previous commitment to an FCS program might give some fans pause.

But Rivals' Illinois recruiting expert Edgy Tim O’Halloran is here to allay those fears. O’Halloran, who has seen Boe play “four or five times” in his career, says that Boe is under-ranked as a two-star and is a good get for the Wildcats.

“There’s a lot to like here about Ryan Boe,” he said.