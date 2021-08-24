EDGYTIM Preseason Class 4A Top 10 poll

EDGYTIM.com 2021 Fall Preseason Class 4A Top 10 Poll

(I use the Steve Soucie produced IHSA Preseason Classification Projections to determine where each school is classified for football polling purposes.)

1. Joliet Catholic 0-0 (1)

2. Sacred Heart Griffin 0-0 (2)

3. Wheaton St. Francis 0-0 (3)

4. St. Laurence 0-0 (4)

5. Chicago Phillips 0-0 (5)

6. Richmond Burton 0-0 (6)

7. Quincy Notre Dame 0-0 (7)

8. Mt. Zion 0-0 (8)

9. Marengo 0-0 (9)

10, Coal City 0-0 (10)

Next In (In No Order): Civic Memorial/Effingham/Canton/Salem/Murphysboro