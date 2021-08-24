EDGYTIM Preseason Class 5A Top 10 poll

EDGYTIM.com 2021 Fall Preseason Class 5A Top 10 Poll

(I use the Steve Soucie produced IHSA Preseason Classification Projections to determine where each school is classified for football polling purposes.)

1. East St. Louis 0-0 (1)

2. Rochester 0-0 (2)

3. Nazareth Academy 0-0 (3)

4. Peoria 0-0 (4)

5. Sycamore 0-0 (5)

6. Sterling 0-0 (6)

7. Fenwick 0-0 (7)

8. Providence Catholic 0-0 (8)

9. Hillcrest 0-0 (9)

10. Mascoutah 0-0 (10)

Next In (In No Order): Morgan Park/Glenbard South/Marion/Morris/Highland