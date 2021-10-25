EDGYTIM Week 10 Class 5A Top 10
Class 5A IHSA Playoff Pairings
1. Kankakee 9-0 (1) vs Carbondale
2. Fenwick 7-2 (2)vs Kaneland
3. Morris 9-0 (4) vs LaSalle Peru
4. Nazareth Academy 5-4 (NR) @ Chicago Goode
5. Sterling 7-2 (5) vs Chicago St. Patrick
6. Mahomet Seymour 9-0 (6) vs Jacksonville
7. Glenbard South 8-1 (7) vs Nobel Bulls Academy
8. Peoria 7-2 (8) vs Morgan Park
9. Marion 8-1 (9) vs Metamora
10. Sycamore 6-3 (3) @ Evergreen Park
Out: Rochester (4A)
• Talk about this article inside the EDGY Nation VIP Lounge
• Subscribe to our podcast on Soundcloud
• Follow me on Twitter: @EDGYTIM
• Subscribe to the EDGYTIM.com's You Tube Page.