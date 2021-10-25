 EdgyTim - EDGYTIM Week 10 Class 5A Top 10
EDGYTIM Week 10 Class 5A Top 10

Class 5A IHSA Playoff Pairings

1. Kankakee 9-0 (1) vs Carbondale

2. Fenwick 7-2 (2)vs Kaneland

3. Morris 9-0 (4) vs LaSalle Peru

4. Nazareth Academy 5-4 (NR) @ Chicago Goode

5. Sterling 7-2 (5) vs Chicago St. Patrick

6. Mahomet Seymour 9-0 (6) vs Jacksonville

7. Glenbard South 8-1 (7) vs Nobel Bulls Academy

8. Peoria 7-2 (8) vs Morgan Park

9. Marion 8-1 (9) vs Metamora

10. Sycamore 6-3 (3) @ Evergreen Park

Out: Rochester (4A)

