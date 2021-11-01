EDGYTIM Week 11 Class 6A Top 10
Class 6A
1. East St. Louis 8-2 (1) vs Richards
2. Cary Grove 10-0 (2) @ Grayslake Central
3. Lemont 10-0 (3) @ Springfield
4. St. Ignatius 9-1 (4) vs Crete-Monee
5. Harlem 9-1 (5) vs Lake Forest
6. Deerfield 9-1 (6) @ Crystal Lake Central
7. Wauconda 10-0 (7) vs Prairie Ridge
8. Crete-Monee 7-3 (8) @ St. Ignatius
9. Prairie Ridge 8-2 (9) @ Wauconda
10. Lake Forest 8-2 (10) @ Harlem
Out: None
