 EdgyTim - EDGYTIM Week 11 Class 6A Top 10
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-01 06:52:01 -0500') }} football Edit

EDGYTIM Week 11 Class 6A Top 10

Tim OHalloran
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Class 6A

1. East St. Louis 8-2 (1) vs Richards

2. Cary Grove 10-0 (2) @ Grayslake Central

3. Lemont 10-0 (3) @ Springfield

4. St. Ignatius 9-1 (4) vs Crete-Monee

5. Harlem 9-1 (5) vs Lake Forest

6. Deerfield 9-1 (6) @ Crystal Lake Central

7. Wauconda 10-0 (7) vs Prairie Ridge

8. Crete-Monee 7-3 (8) @ St. Ignatius

9. Prairie Ridge 8-2 (9) @ Wauconda

10. Lake Forest 8-2 (10) @ Harlem

Out: None

