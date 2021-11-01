EDGYTIM Week 11 Class 8A Top 10
Class 8A
1. Loyola Academy 10-0 (1) @ Naperville Central
2. Warren Township 9-1 (2) @ Glenbard North
3. Hinsdale Central 9-1 (3) vs Glenbrook North
4. Maine South 9-1 (4) vs Plainfield North
5. Lincoln Way East 8-2 (6) @ Minooka
6. Lockport 9-1 (7) vs Glenbard West
7 Neuqua Valley 9-1 (10) @ Palatine
8. Glenbard North 7-3 (NR) vs Warren Township
'9. Marist 7-3 (NR) vs South Elgin
10. Glenbard West 8-2 (NR) @ Lockport
Out: York/Bolingbrook/Naperville North
