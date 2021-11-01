EDGYTIM Week 11 Class 8A Top 10

Out: York/Bolingbrook/Naperville North

'9. Marist 7-3 (NR) vs South Elgin

8. Glenbard North 7-3 (NR) vs Warren Township

6. Lockport 9-1 (7) vs Glenbard West

5. Lincoln Way East 8-2 (6) @ Minooka

4. Maine South 9-1 (4) vs Plainfield North

3. Hinsdale Central 9-1 (3) vs Glenbrook North

• Talk about this article inside the EDGY Nation VIP Lounge

• Subscribe to our podcast on Soundcloud

• Follow me on Twitter: @EDGYTIM

• Subscribe to the EDGYTIM.com's You Tube Page.