 EdgyTim - EDGYTIM Week 11 Class 8A Top 10
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-01 06:53:47 -0500') }} football Edit

EDGYTIM Week 11 Class 8A Top 10

Calling All Underclassmen! This is THE event of the winter.
Calling All Underclassmen! This is THE event of the winter.
Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Class 8A

1. Loyola Academy 10-0 (1) @ Naperville Central

2. Warren Township 9-1 (2) @ Glenbard North

3. Hinsdale Central 9-1 (3) vs Glenbrook North

4. Maine South 9-1 (4) vs Plainfield North

5. Lincoln Way East 8-2 (6) @ Minooka

6. Lockport 9-1 (7) vs Glenbard West

7 Neuqua Valley 9-1 (10) @ Palatine

8. Glenbard North 7-3 (NR) vs Warren Township

'9. Marist 7-3 (NR) vs South Elgin

10. Glenbard West 8-2 (NR) @ Lockport

Out: York/Bolingbrook/Naperville North

• Talk about this article inside the EDGY Nation VIP Lounge

Subscribe to our podcast on Soundcloud

• Follow me on Twitter: @EDGYTIM

• Subscribe to the EDGYTIM.com's You Tube Page.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}