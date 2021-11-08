 EdgyTim - EDGYTIM Week 12 Class 6A Top 10
EDGYTIM Week 12 Class 6A Top 10

Class 6A

1. East St. Louis 8-2 (1) @ Lemont

2. Cary Grove 10-0 (2) vs Crystal Lake Central

3. Lemont 10-0 (3) vs East St.Louis

4. Crete-Monee 7-3 (8) @ Washington

5. St. Ignatius 9-1 (4) Season Completed

6. Prairie Ridge 8-2 (9) @ Lake Forest

7. Lake Forest 8-2 (10) vs Prairie Ridge

8. Washington 9-2 (NR) vs Crete-Monee

9. Harlem 9-2 (5) Season Completed

10. Crystal Lake Central 8-3 (NR) @ Cary Grove

Out: Deerfield/Wauconda

