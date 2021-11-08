 EdgyTim - EDGYTIM Week 12 Class 7A Top
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-08 09:18:45 -0600') }} football

EDGYTIM Week 12 Class 7A Top

Calling All Underclassmen! This is THE event of the winter.
Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Class 7A

1. Brother Rice 9-2 (1) vs Mount Carmel

2. St. Rita 9-2 (2) vs Hononegah

3. Wheaton North 10-1 (4) @ Willowbrook

4 Mount Carmel 8-3 (5) @ Brother Rice

5. Batavia 10-1 (3) Season Completed

6. Jacobs 8-3 (10) @ Prospect

7. Willowbrook 8-3 (NR) vs Wheaton North

8. Hononegah 11-0 (8) @ St. Rita

9. Prospect 10-2 (NR) vs Jacobs

10. Buffalo Grove 9-2 (6) Season Completed

OUT: Moline

{{ article.author_name }}