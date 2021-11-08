EDGYTIM Week 12 Class 7A Top
Class 7A
1. Brother Rice 9-2 (1) vs Mount Carmel
2. St. Rita 9-2 (2) vs Hononegah
3. Wheaton North 10-1 (4) @ Willowbrook
4 Mount Carmel 8-3 (5) @ Brother Rice
5. Batavia 10-1 (3) Season Completed
6. Jacobs 8-3 (10) @ Prospect
7. Willowbrook 8-3 (NR) vs Wheaton North
8. Hononegah 11-0 (8) @ St. Rita
9. Prospect 10-2 (NR) vs Jacobs
10. Buffalo Grove 9-2 (6) Season Completed
OUT: Moline
