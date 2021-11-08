EDGYTIM Week 12 Class 8A Top 10
Class 8A
1. Loyola Academy 11-0 (1) vs Lincoln Way East
2. Maine South 10-1 (4) @ Neuquqa Valley
3. Lincoln Way East 9-2 (5) @ Loyola
4. Lockport 10-1 (6) @ Glenbard North
5 Neuqua Valley 10-1 (7) vs Maine South
6. Glenbard North 8-3 (8) vs Lockport
7. Marist 8-3 (9) @ Glenbrook South
8. Warren Township 9-2 (2) Season Completed
9. Glenbrook South 9-2 (NR) vs Marist
10. Hinsdale Central 9-2 (3) Season Completed
Out: Glenbard West
