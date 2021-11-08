 EdgyTim - EDGYTIM Week 12 Class 8A Top 10
football

EDGYTIM Week 12 Class 8A Top 10

Tim OHalloran
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Class 8A

1. Loyola Academy 11-0 (1) vs Lincoln Way East

2. Maine South 10-1 (4) @ Neuquqa Valley

3. Lincoln Way East 9-2 (5) @ Loyola

4. Lockport 10-1 (6) @ Glenbard North

5 Neuqua Valley 10-1 (7) vs Maine South

6. Glenbard North 8-3 (8) vs Lockport

7. Marist 8-3 (9) @ Glenbrook South

8. Warren Township 9-2 (2) Season Completed

9. Glenbrook South 9-2 (NR) vs Marist

10. Hinsdale Central 9-2 (3) Season Completed

Out: Glenbard West

{{ article.author_name }}