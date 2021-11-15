EDGYTIM Week 13 Class 4A Top 10
Class 4A
1. Joliet Catholic 12-0 (1) @ Richmond Burton
2. Rochester 11-1 (2) vs SHG
3. Sacred Heart Griffin 11-1 (3) @ Rochester
4 Richmond Burton 12-0 (4) vs JCA
5. Phillips 9-3 (5) Season Completed
6. Genoa Kingston 10-2 (6) Season Completed
7. Freeburg 9-3 (7) Season Completed
8. Breese Central 10-2 (8) Season Completed
9. Wheaton St. Francis 8-3 (9) Season Completed
10. Wheaton Academy 8-3 (10) Season Completed
Out: None
