{{ timeAgo('2021-11-15 10:33:03 -0600') }} football Edit

EDGYTIM Week 13 Class 5A Top 10

Class 5A

1. Fenwick 10-2 (2) vs Sycamore

2. Kankakee 12-0 (1) vs Morton

3. Nazareth Academy 7-5 (4) Season Completed

4. Sycamore 8-3 (10) @ Fenwick

5. Morton 10-2 (NR) @ Kankakee

6. Marion 10-2 (9) Season Completed

7. Mahomet Seymour 11-1 (6) Season Completed

8. St. Patrick 7-5 (NR) Season Completed

9. Morris 10-1 (3) Season Completed

10. Marmion Academy 7-4 (9) Season Completed

Out: None

