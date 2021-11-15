EDGYTIM Week 13 Class 5A Top 10
Class 5A
1. Fenwick 10-2 (2) vs Sycamore
2. Kankakee 12-0 (1) vs Morton
3. Nazareth Academy 7-5 (4) Season Completed
4. Sycamore 8-3 (10) @ Fenwick
5. Morton 10-2 (NR) @ Kankakee
6. Marion 10-2 (9) Season Completed
7. Mahomet Seymour 11-1 (6) Season Completed
8. St. Patrick 7-5 (NR) Season Completed
9. Morris 10-1 (3) Season Completed
10. Marmion Academy 7-4 (9) Season Completed
Out: None
