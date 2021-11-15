EDGYTIM Week 13 Class 6A Top 10
Class 6A
1. East St. Louis 10-2 (1) @ Crete-Monee
2. Cary Grove 12-0 (2) vs Lake Forest
3. Crete-Monee 9-3 (4) vs East St. Louis
4. Lake Forest 10-2 (7) @ Cary Grove
5. Lemont 11-1 (3) Season Completed
6. St. Ignatius 9-2 (5) Season Completed
7. Prairie Ridge 9-3 (6) Season Completed
8. Washington 9-3 (8) Season Completed
9. Harlem 9-2 (9) Season Completed
10. Crystal Lake Central 8-4 (10) Season Completed
Out: None
