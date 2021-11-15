 EdgyTim - EDGYTIM Week 13 Class 6A Top 10
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-15 10:32:31 -0600') }} football

EDGYTIM Week 13 Class 6A Top 10

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Class 6A

1. East St. Louis 10-2 (1) @ Crete-Monee

2. Cary Grove 12-0 (2) vs Lake Forest

3. Crete-Monee 9-3 (4) vs East St. Louis

4. Lake Forest 10-2 (7) @ Cary Grove

5. Lemont 11-1 (3) Season Completed

6. St. Ignatius 9-2 (5) Season Completed

7. Prairie Ridge 9-3 (6) Season Completed

8. Washington 9-3 (8) Season Completed

9. Harlem 9-2 (9) Season Completed

10. Crystal Lake Central 8-4 (10) Season Completed

Out: None

{{ article.author_name }}