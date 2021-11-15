 EdgyTim - EDGYTIM Week 13 Class 7A Top 10
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-15 10:31:47 -0600') }} football Edit

EDGYTIM Week 13 Class 7A Top 10

Calling All Underclassmen! This is THE event of the winter.
Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Class 7A

1. Brother Rice 10-2 (1) @ Wheaton North

2. St. Rita 10-2 (2) vs Prospect

3. Wheaton North 11-1 (3) vs Brother Rice

4 Mount Carmel 8-4 (4) Season Completed

5. Batavia 10-1 (5) Season Completed

6. Prospect 10-2 (9) @ St Rita

7. Willowbrook 8-4 (7) Season Completed

8. Jacobs 8-4 (6) Season Completed

9. Hononegah 11-1 (8) Season Completed

10. Buffalo Grove 9-2 (10) Season Completed

OUT: None

