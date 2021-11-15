EDGYTIM Week 13 Class 7A Top 10
Class 7A
1. Brother Rice 10-2 (1) @ Wheaton North
2. St. Rita 10-2 (2) vs Prospect
3. Wheaton North 11-1 (3) vs Brother Rice
4 Mount Carmel 8-4 (4) Season Completed
5. Batavia 10-1 (5) Season Completed
6. Prospect 10-2 (9) @ St Rita
7. Willowbrook 8-4 (7) Season Completed
8. Jacobs 8-4 (6) Season Completed
9. Hononegah 11-1 (8) Season Completed
10. Buffalo Grove 9-2 (10) Season Completed
OUT: None
