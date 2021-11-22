 EdgyTim - EDGYTIM Week 14 Class 4A Top 10
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-22 08:14:27 -0600') }} football Edit

EDGYTIM Week 14 Class 4A Top 10

Calling All Underclassmen! This is THE event of the winter.
Calling All Underclassmen! This is THE event of the winter.
Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Class 4A

1. Joliet Catholic 13-0 (1) vs SHG

2. Sacred Heart Griffin 11-1 (3) @ Rochester

3. Rochester 12-1 (2) Season Completed

4 Richmond Burton 12-1 (4) Season Completed

5. Phillips 9-3 (5)

6. Genoa Kingston 10-2 (6)

7. Freeburg 9-3 (7)

8. Breese Central 10-2 (8)

9. Wheaton St. Francis 8-3 (9)

10. Wheaton Academy 8-3 (10)

• Talk about this article inside the EDGY Nation VIP Lounge

Subscribe to our podcast on Soundcloud

• Follow me on Twitter: @EDGYTIM

• Subscribe to the EDGYTIM.com's You Tube Page.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}