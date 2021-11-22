EDGYTIM Week 14 Class 5A Top 10
Class 5A
1. Fenwick 11-2 (1) vs Kankakee
2. Kankakee 13-0 (2) vs Fenwick
3. Nazareth Academy 7-5 (3)
4. Sycamore 8-5 (4) Season Completed
5. Morton 10-3 (5) Season Completed
6. Marion 10-2 (6)
7. Mahomet Seymour 11-1 (7)
8. St. Patrick 7-5 (8)
9. Morris 10-1 (9)
10. Marmion Academy 7-4 (10)
