 EDGYTIM Week 14 Class 5A Top 10
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-22 08:14:04 -0600') }} football

EDGYTIM Week 14 Class 5A Top 10

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Class 5A

1. Fenwick 11-2 (1) vs Kankakee

2. Kankakee 13-0 (2) vs Fenwick

3. Nazareth Academy 7-5 (3)

4. Sycamore 8-5 (4) Season Completed

5. Morton 10-3 (5) Season Completed

6. Marion 10-2 (6)

7. Mahomet Seymour 11-1 (7)

8. St. Patrick 7-5 (8)

9. Morris 10-1 (9)

10. Marmion Academy 7-4 (10)

