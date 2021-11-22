 EdgyTim - EDGYTIM Week 14 Class 7A Top 10
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-22 08:09:26 -0600') }} football Edit

EDGYTIM Week 14 Class 7A Top 10

Calling All Underclassmen! This is THE event of the winter.
Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Class 7A

1. St. Rita 11-2 (2) vs Wheaton North

2. Wheaton North 12-1 (3) vs St Rita

3. Brother Rice 10-2 (1) Season Completed

4 Mount Carmel 8-4 (4)

5. Batavia 10-1 (5)

6. Prospect 10-3 (6) Season Completed

7. Willowbrook 8-4 (7)

8. Jacobs 8-4 (6)

9. Hononegah 11-1 (8)

10. Buffalo Grove 9-2 (10)

