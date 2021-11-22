EDGYTIM Week 14 Class 7A Top 10
Class 7A
1. St. Rita 11-2 (2) vs Wheaton North
2. Wheaton North 12-1 (3) vs St Rita
3. Brother Rice 10-2 (1) Season Completed
4 Mount Carmel 8-4 (4)
5. Batavia 10-1 (5)
6. Prospect 10-3 (6) Season Completed
7. Willowbrook 8-4 (7)
8. Jacobs 8-4 (6)
9. Hononegah 11-1 (8)
10. Buffalo Grove 9-2 (10)
• Talk about this article inside the EDGY Nation VIP Lounge
• Subscribe to our podcast on Soundcloud
• Follow me on Twitter: @EDGYTIM
• Subscribe to the EDGYTIM.com's You Tube Page.