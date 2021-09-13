EDGYTIM Week 4 Class 7A Top 10 poll
EDGYTIM.com 2021 Fall Week 4 Class 7A Top 10 Poll
(I use the Steve Soucie produced IHSA Preseason Classification Projections to determine where each school is classified for football polling purposes.)
1. Loyola Academy 3-0 (1) vs St Rita
2. Brother Rice 3-0 (2) vs Loyola Academy
3. Mount Carmel 3-0 (3) @ Marist
4. St. Rita 1-2 (4) vs Benet Academy
5. Batavia 3-0 (6) @ Lake Park
6. Wheaton North 2-1 (5) vs St Charles North
7. Wheaton South 2-1 (7) @ Geneva
8. Hersey 3-0 (8) vs Glenbrook North
9. St. Charles North 2-1 (7) @ Wheaton North
10. Normal Community 2-0 (10)@ Peoria Notre Dame
OUT: None
Next In: Downers Grove North/Hononegah/Buffalo Grove/Pekin
