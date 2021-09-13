EDGYTIM Week 4 Class 7A Top 10 poll

Next In: Downers Grove North/Hononegah/Buffalo Grove/Pekin

OUT: None

8. Hersey 3-0 (8) vs Glenbrook North

6. Wheaton North 2-1 (5) vs St Charles North

4. St. Rita 1-2 (4) vs Benet Academy

2. Brother Rice 3-0 (2) vs Loyola Academy

1. Loyola Academy 3-0 (1) vs St Rita

(I use the Steve Soucie produced IHSA Preseason Classification Projections to determine where each school is classified for football polling purposes.)

